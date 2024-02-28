Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) Lower

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $810.98M, closed the last trade at $8.34 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The SLRN stock price is -258.27% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 31.65% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLRN stock price touched $8.34 or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc shares have moved 11.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed 16.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.09.