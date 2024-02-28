Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Lower

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 6.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37B, closed the last trade at $9.11 per share which meant it lost -$1.14 on the day or -11.12% during that session. The HLX stock price is -30.41% off its 52-week high price of $11.88 and 32.16% above the 52-week low of $6.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Sporting -11.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HLX stock price touched $9.11 or saw a rise of 12.49%. Year-to-date, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares have moved -11.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) have changed -9.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.