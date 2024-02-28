Wall Street Was Disappointed By Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s 9.75% Stock Price Incline

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.59B, closed the last trade at $21.95 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 9.75% during that session. The PRVA stock price is -37.36% off its 52-week high price of $30.15 and 12.67% above the 52-week low of $19.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.10K shares.
Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information
Sporting 9.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRVA stock price touched $21.95 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Privia Health Group Inc shares have moved -4.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) have changed -3.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Privia Health Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 362.50%, compared to 16.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $730.89 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $774.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $634.8 million and $658.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 17.60% for the next.
PRVA Dividends
Privia Health Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 8.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.49% with a share float percentage of 105.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Privia Health Group Inc having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 14.77 million shares worth more than $385.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 12.58% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $363.94 million and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 6.89 million shares of worth $158.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.24 million shares of worth $85.05 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.