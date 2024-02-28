Wall Street Was Disappointed By Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s 9.75% Stock Price Incline

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.59B, closed the last trade at $21.95 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 9.75% during that session. The PRVA stock price is -37.36% off its 52-week high price of $30.15 and 12.67% above the 52-week low of $19.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.10K shares.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Sporting 9.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PRVA stock price touched $21.95 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Privia Health Group Inc shares have moved -4.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) have changed -3.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.53.