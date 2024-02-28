Wall Street Was Disappointed By Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD)’s 11.65% Stock Price Incline

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) has a beta value of -7.11 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.57M, closed the last trade at $5.56 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 11.65% during that session. The MNMD stock price is 3.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 56.65% above the 52-week low of $2.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 698.09K shares.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting 11.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNMD stock price touched $5.56 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine Inc shares have moved 51.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 50.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.88.