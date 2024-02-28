Wall Street Was Disappointed By Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN)’s -2.25% Stock Price Decline

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.19B, closed the recent trade at $8.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The HLN stock price is -12.28% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 7.07% above the 52-week low of $7.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 million shares.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HLN stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 4.39%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc ADR shares have moved -2.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) have changed -2.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.73.