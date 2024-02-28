Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) Investors To Make Money Again

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 89.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $3.67 on the day or 363.86% during that session. The VANI stock price is 64.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 83.97% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.94K shares.
Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information
Sporting 363.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VANI stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 34.82%. Year-to-date, Vivani Medical Inc shares have moved 359.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 325.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) have changed 354.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.
VANI Dividends
Vivani Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 49.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.79% with a share float percentage of 13.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivani Medical Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tanager Wealth Management LLP with over 1.65 million shares worth more than $2.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tanager Wealth Management LLP held 3.25% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.15 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.