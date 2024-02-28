Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) Investors To Make Money Again

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 89.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.68 per share which meant it gained $3.67 on the day or 363.86% during that session. The VANI stock price is 64.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 83.97% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62040.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.94K shares.

Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) trade information

Sporting 363.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VANI stock price touched $4.68 or saw a rise of 34.82%. Year-to-date, Vivani Medical Inc shares have moved 359.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 325.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VANI) have changed 354.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.5.