Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Shares Are Up 25.82% YTD

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 2.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the last trade at $17.54 per share which meant it gained $3.1 on the day or 21.47% during that session. The VERV stock price is -22.12% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 53.14% above the 52-week low of $8.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Sporting 21.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VERV stock price touched $17.54 or saw a rise of 1.07%. Year-to-date, Verve Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 25.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) have changed 51.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.75.