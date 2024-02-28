Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $421.59M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The URG stock price is -26.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 48.43% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting -2.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the URG stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 4.79%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved 2.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed -9.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.