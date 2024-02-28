Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) Disappoints Wall Street With -6.83% Stock Price Loss

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.63M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.83% during that session. The UBX stock price is -198.83% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 14.62% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79530.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.72K shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Sporting -6.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UBX stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology Inc shares have moved -11.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -2.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.