Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) Disappoints Wall Street With -6.83% Stock Price Loss

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.63M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.83% during that session. The UBX stock price is -198.83% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 14.62% above the 52-week low of $1.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79530.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.72K shares.
Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information
Sporting -6.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UBX stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 10.94%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology Inc shares have moved -11.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -2.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Unity Biotechnology Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.64%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.00% and 32.90% for the next quarter.
UBX Dividends
Unity Biotechnology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.35% with a share float percentage of 28.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology Inc having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arch Venture Management, Llc with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $2.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Arch Venture Management, Llc held 6.88% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.