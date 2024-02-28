Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -4.81% Stock Price Decline

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $452.04B, closed the recent trade at $488.73 per share which meant it lost -$24.69 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The UNH stock price is -13.5% off its 52-week high price of $554.70 and 8.81% above the 52-week low of $445.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

Sporting -4.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UNH stock price touched $488.73 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, Unitedhealth Group Inc shares have moved -7.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have changed -3.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unitedhealth Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.83%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.70% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.90%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $99.66 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.66%.

UNH Dividends

Unitedhealth Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 7.29 at a share yield of 1.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.00% with a share float percentage of 90.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unitedhealth Group Inc having a total of 4,292 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 83.9 million shares worth more than $40.32 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 74.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.64 billion and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 29.03 million shares of worth $13.95 billion while later fund manager owns 22.17 million shares of worth $10.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.