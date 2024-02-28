Trevena Inc (TRVN): What Is Good About Stock?

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.64M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it 0.61% during that session. The TRVN stock price is -465.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 12.07% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.89K shares.

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Sporting 0.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TRVN stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 17.14%. Year-to-date, Trevena Inc shares have moved -19.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) have changed -8.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 43790.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.