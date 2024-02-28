Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 5.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.85B, closed the last trade at $85.60 per share which meant it gained $3.41 on the day or 4.15% during that session. The TTD stock price is -9.81% off its 52-week high price of $94.00 and 41.2% above the 52-week low of $50.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.23 million shares.

Sporting 4.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TTD stock price touched $85.60 or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Trade Desk Inc shares have moved 18.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have changed 25.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trade Desk Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.25%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.70% and 17.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.70%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $479.64 million for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $565.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $382.8 million and $464.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.30% for the current quarter and 21.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.00%.

TTD Dividends

Trade Desk Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.81% with a share float percentage of 79.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trade Desk Inc having a total of 1,208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 45.49 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 10.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 41.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 billion and represent 9.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 13.86 million shares of worth $1.07 billion while later fund manager owns 10.31 million shares of worth $796.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.