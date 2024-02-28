T Stamp Inc (IDAI) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) has a beta value of -0.55 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.06M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The IDAI stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.52K shares.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IDAI stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, T Stamp Inc shares have moved -3.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) have changed -10.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 89080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.