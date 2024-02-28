T Stamp Inc (IDAI) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) has a beta value of -0.55 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.06M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.75% during that session. The IDAI stock price is -400.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.52K shares.
T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information
Sporting -0.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IDAI stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 13.73%. Year-to-date, T Stamp Inc shares have moved -3.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) have changed -10.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 89080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.
T Stamp Inc (IDAI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -48.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.90%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $540k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 million and $508k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.90% for the current quarter and 6.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -108.46% over the past 5 years.
IDAI Dividends
T Stamp Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.91% with a share float percentage of 23.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T Stamp Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cowen and Company, LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cowen and Company, LLC held 4.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 87081.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.8 million while later fund manager owns 44450.0 shares of worth $56896.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.