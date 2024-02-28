Small Cap Stock First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Is A Buy – Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 4.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $4.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.22% during that session. The AG stock price is -75.82% off its 52-week high price of $8.07 and 9.15% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.84 million shares.

Sporting -0.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AG stock price touched $4.59 or saw a rise of 2.55%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have moved -25.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG) have changed -5.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $116 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 0.66% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.69% with a share float percentage of 36.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corporation having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 28.55 million shares worth more than $161.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.03 million and represent 4.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 15.26 million shares of worth $78.31 million while later fund manager owns 12.88 million shares of worth $72.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.