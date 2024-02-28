SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) Estimation And Forecast

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The SILO stock price is -91.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 23.27% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45520.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.50K shares.
SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information
Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SILO stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, SILO Pharma Inc shares have moved 10.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) have changed 5.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 64480.00000000001 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SILO Dividends
SILO Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.17% with a share float percentage of 5.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SILO Pharma Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Financial Advocates Investment Management with over 57507.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Financial Advocates Investment Management held 0.06% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 24542.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50311.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.