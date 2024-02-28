SILO Pharma Inc (SILO) Estimation And Forecast

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The SILO stock price is -91.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 23.27% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45520.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 81.50K shares.

SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SILO stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, SILO Pharma Inc shares have moved 10.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SILO Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) have changed 5.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 64480.00000000001 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.