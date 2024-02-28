Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90B, closed the recent trade at $4.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.49% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -140.39% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 2.68% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.19 million shares.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting -2.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SBSW stock price touched $4.11 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR shares have moved -24.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -16.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.64.