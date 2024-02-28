Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.35M, closed the recent trade at $2.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -37.03% during that session. The PTN stock price is -126.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 42.8% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 445.01K shares.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

Sporting -37.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PTN stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 37.34%. Year-to-date, Palatin Technologies Inc. shares have moved -37.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) have changed -54.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.