Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG)

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.30M, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 11.98% during that session. The BFRG stock price is -84.82% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 54.09% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information
Sporting 11.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BFRG stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc shares have moved 57.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) have changed -26.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 65.27% over the past 6 months.
BFRG Dividends
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 46.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.82% with a share float percentage of 1.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 5022.0 shares worth more than $17878.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of America Corporation held 0.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1186.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4222.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.