Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG)

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.30M, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 11.98% during that session. The BFRG stock price is -84.82% off its 52-week high price of $9.50 and 54.09% above the 52-week low of $2.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Sporting 11.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BFRG stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc shares have moved 57.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) have changed -26.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.