Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.77% during that session. The ALBT stock price is -975.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.87 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.16K shares.
Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) trade information
Sporting -7.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALBT stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 13.5%. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp shares have moved -25.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) have changed -9.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 54400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 6.38.
Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -64.95% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.66% over the past 5 years.
ALBT Dividends
Avalon GloboCare Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 56.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.42% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalon GloboCare Corp having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 84446.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.78% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 19120.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29444.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 48625.0 shares of worth $74882.0 while later fund manager owns 34505.0 shares of worth $53137.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.