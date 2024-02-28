Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT)

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.97M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -7.77% during that session. The ALBT stock price is -975.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.87 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.16K shares.

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) trade information

Sporting -7.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALBT stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 13.5%. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp shares have moved -25.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) have changed -9.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 54400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 6.38.