Shares Of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) Gain 18.09% In A Month

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 5.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.26B, closed the last trade at $46.73 per share which meant it gained $1.37 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The SE stock price is -90.11% off its 52-week high price of $88.84 and 26.49% above the 52-week low of $34.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.96 million shares.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SE stock price touched $46.73 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Sea Ltd ADR shares have moved 15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) have changed 18.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.