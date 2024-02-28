Shares Of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Inclined 112.88% In One Month

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $414.32M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The ADVM stock price is -48.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 66.0% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Sporting 2.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADVM stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares have moved 165.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have changed 112.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.