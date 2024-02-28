Shares Of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) Inclined 112.88% In One Month

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $414.32M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.56% during that session. The ADVM stock price is -48.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 66.0% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information
Sporting 2.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADVM stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares have moved 165.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have changed 112.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.23%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.00% and 6.90% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.90% over the past 5 years.
ADVM Dividends
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.96% with a share float percentage of 68.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adverum Biotechnologies Inc having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Commodore Capital Lp with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $15.9 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Commodore Capital Lp held 9.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.34 million and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.83% shares in the company for having 6.9 million shares of worth $12.01 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $4.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.