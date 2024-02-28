Shares In S&W Seed Co (SANW) -28.56% Down, YTD

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.66M, closed the recent trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.56% during that session. The SANW stock price is -280.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.28K shares.

Sporting -4.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SANW stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 30.56%. Year-to-date, S&W Seed Co shares have moved -28.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW) have changed -9.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 44560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.

S&W Seed Co (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that S&W Seed Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.12%, compared to 31.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and 53.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.65% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Co is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.75% with a share float percentage of 64.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with S&W Seed Co having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price Jennifer C. with over 17.45 million shares worth more than $8.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Price Jennifer C. held 40.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $97789.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.