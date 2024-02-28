SES AI Corporation (SES) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $597.94M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 14.09% during that session. The SES stock price is -95.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 31.76% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.91K shares.
SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information
Sporting 14.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SES stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, SES AI Corporation shares have moved -7.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) have changed 38.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.78.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that SES AI Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.53%, compared to -3.40% for the industry.
SES Dividends
SES AI Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders
Insiders own 31.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.32% with a share float percentage of 64.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SES AI Corporation having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 34.68 million shares worth more than $84.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 11.28% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is General Motors Holdings LLC, with the holding of over 33.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.66 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 4.61 million shares of worth $9.73 million while later fund manager owns 3.67 million shares of worth $8.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.