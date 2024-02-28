SES AI Corporation (SES) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $597.94M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 14.09% during that session. The SES stock price is -95.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 31.76% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 599.91K shares.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Sporting 14.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SES stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, SES AI Corporation shares have moved -7.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) have changed 38.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.78.