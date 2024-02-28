Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Disappoints Wall Street With 11.59% Stock Price Gain

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $364.77M, closed the last trade at $2.31 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 11.59% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -631.6% off its 52-week high price of $16.90 and 61.04% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 778.45K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Sporting 11.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SCLX stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved 13.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed 36.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.53.