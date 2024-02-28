Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $12.07 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The RKT stock price is -25.85% off its 52-week high price of $15.19 and 40.6% above the 52-week low of $7.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

Sporting 1.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RKT stock price touched $12.07 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, Rocket Companies Inc shares have moved -16.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) have changed -5.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.17.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rocket Companies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 585.71%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 500.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $666.07 million and $990.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.40% for the current quarter and 28.10% for the next.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.08% with a share float percentage of 78.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Companies Inc having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.42 million shares worth more than $102.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.04 million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Main Street Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $47.7 million while later fund manager owns 3.6 million shares of worth $32.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.