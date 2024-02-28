Ready Capital Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the recent trade at $8.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -2.63% during that session. The RC stock price is -37.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.97 and -0.23% below the 52-week low of $8.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Sporting -2.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RC stock price touched $8.69 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, Ready Capital Corp shares have moved -15.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have changed -12.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.84.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ready Capital Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.57%, compared to -14.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.96 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $63.63 million and $76.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.70% for the current quarter and -6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.84% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 9.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.21%.

RC Dividends

Ready Capital Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 13.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.30% with a share float percentage of 58.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ready Capital Corp having a total of 332 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 27.25 million shares worth more than $307.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.91 million and represent 6.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.20% shares in the company for having 10.67 million shares of worth $107.85 million while later fund manager owns 4.85 million shares of worth $54.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.