Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.22M, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -17.05% during that session. The RYAM stock price is -140.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 26.11% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.26K shares.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) trade information
Sporting -17.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RYAM stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 20.53%. Year-to-date, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc shares have moved -11.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have changed -20.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.37%, compared to -19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -240.00% and -250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $422 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $500 million and $448.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.60% for the current quarter and -3.90% for the next.
RYAM Dividends
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.