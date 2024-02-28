Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.22M, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -17.05% during that session. The RYAM stock price is -140.28% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 26.11% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 508.26K shares.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Sporting -17.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RYAM stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 20.53%. Year-to-date, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc shares have moved -11.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have changed -20.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.