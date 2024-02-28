Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.26B, closed the recent trade at $41.96 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -8.06% off its 52-week high price of $45.34 and 47.24% above the 52-week low of $22.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

Sporting 1.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PSTG stock price touched $41.96 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc shares have moved 17.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pure Storage Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.58%, compared to 23.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.00% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $782.31 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $667.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -3.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.28%.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.54% with a share float percentage of 90.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc having a total of 652 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 46.13 million shares worth more than $1.7 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 31.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 billion and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 13.94 million shares of worth $510.01 million while later fund manager owns 9.18 million shares of worth $338.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.