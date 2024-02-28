Progyny Inc (PGNY) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22B, closed the recent trade at $33.63 per share which meant it lost -$7.16 on the day or -17.55% during that session. The PGNY stock price is -33.66% off its 52-week high price of $44.95 and 12.46% above the 52-week low of $29.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 703.36K shares.

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Sporting -17.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PGNY stock price touched $33.63 or saw a rise of 17.75%. Year-to-date, Progyny Inc shares have moved -9.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) have changed -12.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.7.