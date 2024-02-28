Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) Surprises Wall Street With 2.42% Stock Price Gain

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $581.09M, closed the last trade at $10.15 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The PHAT stock price is -67.68% off its 52-week high price of $17.02 and 42.46% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 707.86K shares.

Sporting 2.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PHAT stock price touched $10.15 or saw a rise of 11.2%. Year-to-date, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 11.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) have changed 46.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.42.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.57%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.80% and -39.30% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -213.24% over the past 5 years.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.32% with a share float percentage of 100.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with over 10.11 million shares worth more than $144.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. held 17.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with the holding of over 3.76 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.0 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $26.78 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $15.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.