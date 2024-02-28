Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI)’s 5.06% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65M, closed the last trade at $1.66 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -474.7% off its 52-week high price of $9.54 and 44.58% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 888.86K shares.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Sporting 5.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PTPI stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 17.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) have changed 50.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.