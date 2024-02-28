Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI)’s 5.06% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.65M, closed the last trade at $1.66 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -474.7% off its 52-week high price of $9.54 and 44.58% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 888.86K shares.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information
Sporting 5.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PTPI stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 17.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) have changed 50.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTPI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -39.36% over the past 6 months.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
PTPI Dividends
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 34.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.46% with a share float percentage of 9.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 31811.0 shares worth more than $64576.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.51% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 23200.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47096.0 and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 31811.0 shares of worth $64576.0 while later fund manager owns 4888.0 shares of worth $11389.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.