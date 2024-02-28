Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) Dropped -70.22% In One Month

Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.27M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -43.47% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -460.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and -52.17% below the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35160.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.00K shares.
Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) trade information
Sporting -43.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OGEN stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 60.57%. Year-to-date, Oragenics Inc shares have moved -75.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) have changed -70.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
OGEN Dividends
Oragenics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 33.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.02% with a share float percentage of 3.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oragenics Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22148.0 shares worth more than $73265.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 12722.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42084.0 and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 7947.0 shares of worth $23682.0 while later fund manager owns 7334.0 shares of worth $24260.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.