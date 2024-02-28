Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) Dropped -70.22% In One Month

Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.27M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -43.47% during that session. The OGEN stock price is -460.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and -52.17% below the 52-week low of $2.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35160.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.00K shares.

Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

Sporting -43.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OGEN stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 60.57%. Year-to-date, Oragenics Inc shares have moved -75.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oragenics Inc (AMEX:OGEN) have changed -70.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.