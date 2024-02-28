On Holding AG (ONON) Gain 4.00%, Marking Win By Bears

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 6.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.85B, closed the last trade at $34.10 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 4.00% during that session. The ONON stock price is -8.74% off its 52-week high price of $37.08 and 41.64% above the 52-week low of $19.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.93 million shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting 4.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ONON stock price touched $34.10 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 26.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed 29.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.1.