Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Shares Have Declined -45.12% Year To Date

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 43.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 21.45% during that session. The KITT stock price is -927.03% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Sporting 21.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KITT stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 14.94%. Year-to-date, Nauticus Robotics Inc shares have moved -45.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) have changed -13.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.