Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09B, closed the recent trade at $4.03 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 6.75% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -42.68% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 21.34% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

Sporting 6.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MNKD stock price touched $4.03 or saw a rise of 5.84%. Year-to-date, Mannkind Corp shares have moved 10.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 14.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.28.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mannkind Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.05 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 575.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.60%.

MNKD Dividends

Mannkind Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.45% with a share float percentage of 51.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mannkind Corp having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.3 million shares worth more than $91.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 15.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.82 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 7.76 million shares of worth $31.96 million while later fund manager owns 7.29 million shares of worth $30.04 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.