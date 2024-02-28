LM Funding America Inc (LMFA): What Are The Positives?

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.63M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.11% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -138.98% off its 52-week high price of $1.41 and 54.24% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

Sporting 10.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LMFA stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 7.81%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America Inc shares have moved -4.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed 11.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LM Funding America Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.44%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 620.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $234k and $188k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,265.80% for the current quarter and 1,768.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.52% over the past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.99% with a share float percentage of 10.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 99032.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69332.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $49174.0 while later fund manager owns 99032.0 shares of worth $69332.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.