LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.85%

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54B, closed the last trade at $6.70 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.85% during that session. The LFST stock price is -43.13% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 30.9% above the 52-week low of $4.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Sporting 4.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LFST stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, LifeStance Health Group Inc shares have moved -14.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) have changed 4.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.18.