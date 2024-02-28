Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the last trade at $21.76 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 4.92% during that session. The KURA stock price is -5.33% off its 52-week high price of $22.92 and 65.95% above the 52-week low of $7.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Sporting 4.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KURA stock price touched $21.76 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Kura Oncology Inc shares have moved 51.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have changed 21.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.