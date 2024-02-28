Investor Trust Slackened After Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) Shares Gained By $0.04

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the recent trade at $22.56 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The SOVO stock price is -0.75% off its 52-week high price of $22.73 and 43.17% above the 52-week low of $12.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Sporting 0.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SOVO stock price touched $22.56 or saw a rise of 0.49%. Year-to-date, Sovos Brands Inc shares have moved 2.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have changed 2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.58.

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sovos Brands Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.33%, compared to 2.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $262.69 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $278.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $262.1 million and $233.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.20% for the current quarter and 19.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 25.32% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.75% with a share float percentage of 115.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sovos Brands Inc having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International LP with over 42.61 million shares worth more than $833.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Advent International LP held 42.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.3 million and represent 5.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.29% shares in the company for having 5.36 million shares of worth $104.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $27.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.