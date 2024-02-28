Investor Confidence Dwindles After Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Shares Gain By About 0.56

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00B, closed the last trade at $24.60 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 2.33% during that session. The DYN stock price is -3.66% off its 52-week high price of $25.50 and 73.98% above the 52-week low of $6.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Sporting 2.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DYN stock price touched $24.60 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 84.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) have changed 16.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.