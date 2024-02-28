InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.15M, closed the last trade at $1.65 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 10.00% during that session. The IFRX stock price is -339.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 30.91% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 263.92K shares.

Sporting 10.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IFRX stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 5.11%. Year-to-date, InflaRx N.V. shares have moved 1.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have changed 7.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InflaRx N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.23%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.30% and 22.20% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.41 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.89% over the past 5 years.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.18% with a share float percentage of 33.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InflaRx N.V. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 5.73 million shares worth more than $25.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 12.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.93 million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 26327.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.