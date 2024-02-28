Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Shares Gain $2.37 After Investor Confidence Raised

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 12.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.66M, closed the recent trade at $6.59 per share which meant it gained $2.37 on the day or 56.28% during that session. The IXHL stock price is -92.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 70.26% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.48K shares.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information

Sporting 56.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IXHL stock price touched $6.59 or saw a rise of 22.2%. Year-to-date, Incannex Healthcare Inc shares have moved 42.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) have changed 79.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 97220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.