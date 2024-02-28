Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Shares Gain $2.37 After Investor Confidence Raised

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 12.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.66M, closed the recent trade at $6.59 per share which meant it gained $2.37 on the day or 56.28% during that session. The IXHL stock price is -92.41% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 70.26% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.48K shares.
Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) trade information
Sporting 56.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IXHL stock price touched $6.59 or saw a rise of 22.2%. Year-to-date, Incannex Healthcare Inc shares have moved 42.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL) have changed 79.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 97220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Incannex Healthcare Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.45%, compared to 12.90% for the industry.
IXHL Dividends
Incannex Healthcare Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:IXHL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 21.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.69% with a share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Incannex Healthcare Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 11667.0 shares worth more than $21408.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.02% of shares outstanding.