Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Shares Gain $0.11 After Investor Confidence Raised

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.00M, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.59% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -123.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.11 and 31.65% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 900.44K shares.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting 8.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IMUX stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Immunic Inc shares have moved -7.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed 21.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.