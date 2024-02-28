Imax Corp (IMAX) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $952.94M, closed the recent trade at $17.45 per share which meant it gained $1.66 on the day or 10.51% during that session. The IMAX stock price is -25.04% off its 52-week high price of $21.82 and 24.36% above the 52-week low of $13.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 816.80K shares.

Sporting 10.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IMAX stock price touched $17.45 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Imax Corp shares have moved 16.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have changed 23.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Imax Corp (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Imax Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.57%, compared to 24.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -43.80% and -42.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.15 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $86.95 million and $97.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.10% for the current quarter and -11.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -11.68% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

IMAX Dividends

Imax Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.15% with a share float percentage of 92.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imax Corp having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 4.47 million shares worth more than $76.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Macquarie Group Limited held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.03 million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.03% shares in the company for having 2.2 million shares of worth $38.2 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $19.75 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.