How Will GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.53M, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 27.61% during that session. The GSIT stock price is -186.55% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 57.6% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 299.06K shares.
Sporting 27.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GSIT stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, GSI Technology Inc shares have moved 29.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) have changed 81.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.
The company’s shares have gained 2.70% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.34% over the past 5 years.
GSI Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Insiders own 26.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.93% with a share float percentage of 24.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GSI Technology Inc having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $11.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 7.97% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.04 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $2.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $1.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.