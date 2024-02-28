How Will GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.53M, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 27.61% during that session. The GSIT stock price is -186.55% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 57.6% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 299.06K shares.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Sporting 27.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GSIT stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 3.66%. Year-to-date, GSI Technology Inc shares have moved 29.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) have changed 81.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.