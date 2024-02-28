How Is The Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 8.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.89B, closed the last trade at $16.24 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The PEAK stock price is -53.76% off its 52-week high price of $24.97 and 6.16% above the 52-week low of $15.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PEAK stock price touched $16.24 or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares have moved -17.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have changed -16.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.56%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $570.66 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $666.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $525.68 million and $535.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and 24.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.23% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -21.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.68%.

PEAK Dividends

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 7.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.72% with a share float percentage of 96.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthpeak Properties Inc. having a total of 929 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 88.09 million shares worth more than $1.77 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 16.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 54.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 billion and represent 10.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 23.05 million shares of worth $503.2 million while later fund manager owns 17.03 million shares of worth $342.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.