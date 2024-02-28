How Is The Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has a beta value of 4.89 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The APVO stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 356.63K shares.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Sporting 4.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the APVO stock price touched $0.16 or saw a fall of -3.23%. Year-to-date, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -14.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have changed -2.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 19640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.