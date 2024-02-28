How Is The Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) has a beta value of 4.89 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.16% during that session. The APVO stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 356.63K shares.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information
Sporting 4.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the APVO stock price touched $0.16 or saw a fall of -3.23%. Year-to-date, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -14.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) have changed -2.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 19640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.13%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.80% and -192.30% for the next quarter.
APVO Dividends
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.34% with a share float percentage of 10.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.52 million shares worth more than $82531.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.74% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55810.0 and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $20655.0 while later fund manager owns 91725.0 shares of worth $14648.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.