How Is The Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $430.09M, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -21.49% off its 52-week high price of $6.67 and 71.4% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ANNX stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc shares have moved 20.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed 22.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.