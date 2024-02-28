How Is HashiCorp Inc.(NASDAQ: HCP) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 5.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.09B, closed the last trade at $26.03 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The HCP stock price is -39.8% off its 52-week high price of $36.39 and 27.35% above the 52-week low of $18.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

Sporting 3.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HCP stock price touched $26.03 or saw a rise of 1.77%. Year-to-date, HashiCorp Inc shares have moved 10.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP) have changed 14.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HashiCorp Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 76.36%, compared to 22.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 114.30% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.10%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $149.29 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $152.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.63% over the past 5 years.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 94.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HashiCorp Inc having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 11.16 million shares worth more than $292.21 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 10.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $242.63 million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 3.1 million shares of worth $106.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $74.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.