How Is Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR.(NYSE: HMY) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47B, closed the recent trade at $5.59 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The HMY stock price is -20.93% off its 52-week high price of $6.76 and 47.76% above the 52-week low of $2.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HMY stock price touched $5.59 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares have moved -9.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) have changed -10.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.